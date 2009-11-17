Comfort Food
Comfort food can encompass a broad spectrum of dishes. From mac-n-cheese to a warm bowl of tomato soup accompanied by a grilled panini, our collection of comfort food menus will make your stomach growl.
Macaroni and cheese may be the ultimate comfort food. But how did this dish become one of the world's favorites?
Whether topping pizzas, enhancing the flavor of sandwiches and burgers or turning pasta into a main course, cheese is a culinary superstar. Tempt your taste buds with our list of ten favorite cheesy dishes.
By M.J. Plaster
The United States is a melting pot of all kinds of nationalities and cultures. It's also a melting pot of various cuisines, ingredients and cooking techniques that vary from region to region.
Immigrants settled in the United States and flooded the country with foods, methods of preparation and recipes native to their home country. The culmination of all of these influences has made up the varied and delicious American cuisine we have today.
Chicken and dumplings is a classic Southern comfort food dish, and fits the bill as a great home-cooked meal or fashionable menu item du jour.
The pressure of an economic slump might make even the most sophisticated diner crave tuna casserole. Choosing comfort food isn't just about reverting back to the worry-free days of childhood -- it's got a lot to do with tight budgets.
A chicken casserole is easy to prepare and always tastes great. We've got plenty of variations for you to choose from, too -- read these useful tips for cooking a chicken casserole and check out ten great recipes.