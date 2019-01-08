5 Things You Didn't Know About Tacos

"Tacos have existed since there was a tortilla, even if they didn't exist by that name," wrote Gustavo Arellano in the book "Taco USA: How Mexican Food Conquered America." "The earliest mention of 'taco' as a food dates only to the late 19th century; previously, the word stood for everything from a pool cue to a hammer to getting drunk."

Tortillas are made from corn that's been ground into flour, formed into dough and then flattened out into thin rounds that are fried. They are a staple of Mexican cooking and have been around since perhaps 1500 B.C.E. If a tortilla is folded in half around some kind of filling, it becomes a taco, a Mexican version of a sandwich, if you will. One theory says the word taco comes from an indigenous Nahuatl word tlahco, meaning "half" or "in the middle", which refers to the way a taco is formed. Another says that the word "taco" came from a type of explosive used in silver mines in Mexico. And a street taco can be spicy hot!