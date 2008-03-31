Mexican Recipes Channel
Mexican Cuisine is generally built around the tortilla, either flour-based or maize or corn-based. Add frijoles, chilies and your choice of meats and you have the heart of Mexican Cuisine.
5 Easy Family Style Chinese Meals
Chinese Cooking 101
How Escargot Evolved From Snail Snack to Treat for the Elite
What Is Foie Gras, and Why Is It Being Banned?
French Cooking 101
Capicola: The Italian Dried Meat Tony Soprano Called 'Gabagool'
Pork Smackdown: Pancetta vs. Prosciutto vs. Bacon
10 Ways to Spice Up Your Pasta
The Light and Fluffy History of Southern Biscuits
5 Things You Didn't Know About Fried Chicken
Sextuplets Take New York: Digna's Recipes
Thai Cooking 101
Learn More
Whether it's breakfast, lunch or dinner, there's a taco to suit the occasion. But how did this Mexican street food become so popular in the U.S.?