How to Stock a Beautiful Bar Cart

A well-stocked bar cart serves two main purposes. First, it can be a gorgeous decorative element in your home's main entertaining spaces. And second, it can showcase your design preferences — think classic Hollywood glam or sleek mid-century modern.
But perhaps most importantly, a properly appointed cart can also function as your bar. Of course, to craft the perfect cocktails at home, you need to have that bar cart stocked with all the booze, bitters, mixers, tools and other essentials. Otherwise, it's really just a pretty cart.
To find out how to stock a bar cart like a pro, we tapped an industry expert to share her insider knowledge. Sam Montgomery, the national brand ambassador for Kentucky's Bardstown Bourbon Company, is a passionate whiskey enthusiast and has been tending bar for a decade.