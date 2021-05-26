How to Stock a Beautiful Bar Cart

Next up, let's tackle another key bar cart ingredient, bitters. Bitters are made from botanicals, like fruit, aromatic herbs and roots. According to Encyclopaedia Britannica, they're used as tonics, liqueurs, digestives, flavorings and ingredients to "add tang" or smoothness to alcoholic drinks.

Bitters are usually named according to the ingredient giving the predominant flavor, such as orange bitters and peach bitters. The percentage of alcohol varies but is generally about 40 percent by volume. Bitters are an absolute must on your bar cart, and Montgomery says they're like the "spice rack" of the bar.

Advertisement

"I would start with angostura bitters as they are amongst the oldest, most traditional, and most often called for in classic cocktail recipes, but definitely experiment with others," Montgomery says. "The great thing about bitters is that they are deemed non-potable by the government (kind of like red wine vinegar) and therefore you can buy them online. Scrappy's is a great brand with some more unique flavors."

Beyond the traditional angostura, Montgomery also suggests having at least one "red bitter" liqueur such as Campari or cappelletti. She also says you should have one each of sweet and dry vermouth, which are technically fortified wines flavored with aromatic herbs and spices, not bitters.

"These three bottles will allow you to play around with many classic cocktails," Montgomery says. "It's important to note, however that vermouth should be refrigerated after opening and consumed within two to three weeks to keep it the freshest."