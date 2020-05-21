Must-have Bar Essentials to Make Killer Cocktails at Home

" " With all the right tools at home, you can be your own mixologist. HowStuffWorks

Trendy bars lure in cocktail lovers with fresh new drink recipes, but about when you want one of these drinks at home? Well, if your home bar is stocked, you can try your hand at being your very own mixologist, and never have to leave the house unless you want to.

Home bars offer cocktail hobbyists and emerging mixologists the chance to experiment with classic drink recipes and their own new creative concoctions. But it's not as simple as buying a few types of booze and bitters and calling it a day. A really impressive home bar must be chock-full of everything from the proper tools to crystal-clear ice — as well as the aforementioned booze and bitters. So if you're ready to finally take your home bar up a notch, here are 10 must-have items to get it there.