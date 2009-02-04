Ultimate Guide to Black Angus Steak

Black Angus cattle are definitely unique animals when compared with a traditional cow or bul­l you might see hanging around farm pastures across the United States. They're hardy and simple to rear, and can be sold for market purposes after two years.

To be Certified Angus, the cattle and those animals that are the result of cross breeding must have solid black fur covering more than half of the body. The dark color of the Angus cattle's skin not only looks sleek and smooth, but it also serves to protect the cattle from cancer eye and snow or sunburned udders.

Advertisement

One problem that lurks with this cow breed is the birthing process. Some cows have trouble birthing their calves, especially first calves. When cows with have Angus bull blood breed with Angus bulls, they usually have a much easier time calving. Farmers who use Angus bulls to breed and produce offspring will have a greater birthrate success on their farms. They also have less to worry about because the calves have no horns. Horn removal can be time-consuming and expensive [source: American Angus Association].

Angus-crossed cattle provide other benefits too. Female cattle with Angus lineage have good maternal instincts and don't necessitate a lot of upkeep on the part of the farmer. Another benefit of having Angus-influenced cattle is that they don't need as much food as other breeds of cattle. Angus cattle can still produce quality meat without as many days on feed since they're so efficient in the food room.

Read the last page to find out why Black Angus Beef surpasses its competition.