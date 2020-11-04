Tiny Capers Pack a Big, Flavorful Punch

Capers are often sold either in a brine or dry. Natalie Dahm, a Michigan-based chef and manager of Beaver Island's Dalwhinnie Bakery and Deli, suggests a quick-and-easy protocol for unpacking and preparing the capers before cooking with them.

"If you're using capers from a brine, you can just drain them and add them to a dish as-is," Dahm says via email. "If you're using dry, salted capers, which come packed in salt, they need to be soaked and rinsed a couple of times, otherwise the salt is overpowering."

Dahm says she uses capers most frequently in sauces, dressings and salads. "I love the saltiness from their brine and almost a little acidity that they bring to dishes," she explains. "They add a sort of brightness to dishes. They complement lemon and even sweeter things like golden raisins and dried apricots."

Like Dahm, food blogger Philip Tam who runs Suit and Apron enjoys cooking with capers. His biggest tip? Understand their dynamic flavor before cooking and remember: A little can go a long way.

"The brine most capers are packed with is very pungent and can easily overwhelm a dish if you're not careful," Tam says via email. He agrees with Dahm about the importance of soaking capers packed in dry salt. "If you skip this step, you can end up with capers that are almost unbearably salty, and not get to enjoy the flavor of the capers themselves."

" " Capers are the tiny flower buds of the caper bush that have soaked in a salty, pungent brine. Richard Clark/Getty Images

As products of the Mediterranean, it only makes sense that capers would work best in dishes from countries like Italy and Greece. But Dahm, who used capers frequently while working at Italian restaurants, says caper-friendly recipes run the gamut.

"You'll find them accompanying classic dishes such as smoked salmon platters, beef tartare, Caesar salads, chicken piccata, veal or pork scallopini, and pasta puttanesca, to name a few," Dahm says. "Lemon caper sauce is also very common with fish or shrimp in pasta dishes."

Chicken piccata is Tam's favorite dish with capers. "The capers really are the star of the show, and add that salty, slightly citrusy bite that makes you go back in for more," he says. "More recently, I've tried adding capers as a pizza topping — baked alongside other toppings — and that was a delicious discovery."