Condiments and Garnish Recipes Channel

Condiments & Garnish can make good meals great and great meals downright irresistible. See how to prepare and accessorize your dishes with the best condiments and garnishes.

5 Super Salsa Recipes

It Wouldn't Be Tabasco Sauce Without the Red Stick

How Ketchup Works

How Do You Thicken Homemade Tomato Sauce?

It Wouldn't Be Tabasco Sauce Without the Red Stick

Just three ingredients make up the iconic Tabasco hot sauce, and if you want to know when the pepper is ready for harvesting, be sure to check the red stick!

By Caroline Eubanks

How Ketchup Works

Ketchup is one of the most popular condiments in the U.S. and the world. But as people begin to prefer spicier sauces, what's the future of ketchup?

By Melanie Radzicki McManus

How to Make Croutons

If you know how to make croutons you can add a delicious crunch to your salads and soups. Learn about how make croutons in this article.

By HowStuffWorks.com Contributors

How Do You Thicken Homemade Tomato Sauce?

You've picked tomatoes from your garden and made a scrumptious homemade sauce on your stove. But the consistency just isn't right. Don't worry; there are a ton of ways to thicken up your sauce.

By Sara Elliott

5 Super Salsa Recipes

If you eat the kind of salsa that comes in jars, you're missing out on a world of fresh flavors and spices that accompany the homemade variety. From sweet, juicy mangoes to spicy peppers, these salsa recipes tantalize the palate.

By Gallagher Flinn

5 Savory Ketchup-based Sauces

Ketchup's not just the perfect complement to a plate of hot, salty fries. It also serves as the base for some truly delicious savory sauces that aren't just for kids.

By Shanna Freeman