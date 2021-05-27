Congee Is the Food Equivalent of a Warm, Heated Gravity Blanket

Lisa Lim, Ph.D., is a Perth, Australia-based linguistics professor who writes on the topic of language for her "Language Matters" column for the South China Morning Post's Post Magazine. Lim says that congee — sometimes known as rice porridge — is a principal dish across Asia. But depending on where you're eating it, the dish can vary.

"It is essentially a preparation of rice (though there are versions using other grains or legumes) boiled in water (though some versions use milk or coconut milk), using grains that may be long or short, whole or broken," she says via email. "It can be served plain and accompanied by side dishes, ranging from salted duck egg or seafood, to pickled vegetables, to braised meat, or it can be cooked together with ingredients such as chicken, or preserved egg or herbs."

Advertisement

Names for this dish are just as varied, including: jūk (Cantonese), zhōu (Mandarin), muay (Hokkien, Teochew), chok/khao tom (Thai), cháo (Vietnamese), hsan pyok (Burmese), bâbâr (Khmer), bubur/kanji (Malay, Indonesian), lúgaw (Tagalog), and (o)kayu (Japanese) she says.

Deanna Ting, an award-winning Chinese American journalist, says congee is comfort food. "It's so comforting," she says via email. "To me, it's like the food equivalent of a warm, heated gravity blanket." Ting says she loves its simplicity; it leaves you with infinite possibilities to make the dish your own.

"The consistency of it varies and what's great is that when you cook it, you get to decide how thick or thin you want it to be by adjusting the ratio of liquid to rice," she says. "And you also get to personalize it with whatever toppings you want to add to it."

Ting also wants to make it clear that congee isn't just a Chinese dish. "So many different Asian cultures and cuisines have their own versions of congee," she explains. "Some of those include abalone-laced juk from Korea, Indonesian bubur ayam, Filipino arroz caldo, Vietnamese cháo and Indian kanji, just to name a few."

" " Congee is part of a traditional Chinese style breakfast, but it's often eaten at any time of the day. images by Tang Ming Tung/Getty Images