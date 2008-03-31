Cookie Recipes Channel

Cookies can brighten even the darkest day. Some cookies are best served hot out of the oven so that they're still soft and gooey while others taste better when they're crunchy or filled with nuts or fruits.

Learn More

Nanaimo Bars Are Canada's Super Sweet No-bake Treat
Nanaimo Bars Are Canada's Super Sweet No-bake Treat

Canada has given the world many sweet inventions and treats, from baseball bats to poutine, but the Nanaimo bar may just be one of Canada's best-kept secrets.

By Jeremy Glass

Thin Mints and More: The Girl Scout Cookie Quiz
Thin Mints and More: The Girl Scout Cookie Quiz

Every year during 'Cookie Season,' you're likely to be approached by some very cute girls with some very business-like sensibilities, asking you to buy some very delicious cookies. How much do you know about the Girl Scout cookie tradition?

By Alia Hoyt