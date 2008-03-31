Cookie Recipes Channel
Cookies can brighten even the darkest day. Some cookies are best served hot out of the oven so that they're still soft and gooey while others taste better when they're crunchy or filled with nuts or fruits.
Canada has given the world many sweet inventions and treats, from baseball bats to poutine, but the Nanaimo bar may just be one of Canada's best-kept secrets.
By Jeremy Glass
Every year during 'Cookie Season,' you're likely to be approached by some very cute girls with some very business-like sensibilities, asking you to buy some very delicious cookies. How much do you know about the Girl Scout cookie tradition?
By Alia Hoyt