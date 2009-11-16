10 Best Herbs to Pair with Tomatoes

You've probably tasted oregano in pizza sauce, but any tomato-based sauce tastes wonderful with the addition of this herb. If you pair it with basil, as is the case with many Italian dishes, you won't be disappointed. The two spices combined create a distinctive aroma that noses everywhere know is a prelude of delicious things to come.

Oregano can be used in your cooking either whole or cut up, but it's good to remember that its strong flavor can be weakened with lots of heat, so try to add it toward the end of your cooking.

This herb makes a great addition to a Greek salad -- combine it with cut-up tomatoes, cucumbers, radishes, feta cheese, olive oil, a little basil and lemon juice for an easy meal.