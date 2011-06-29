5 Rose Wine Nutrition Facts

" " Rose wine has traditionally been overlooked in favor of red and white wines. iStockphoto/ Thinkstock

Let's be honest -- when you think of rose wine, your dainty grandmother comes to mind, not your ultrachic girlfriends, and certainly not your strapping significant other. Rose's reputation for being sugary sweet has made it less popular among wine drinkers when compared with other top wine sellers, like pinot grigio and merlot.

What most people don't know is that many fine roses are fermented dry or unsweetened, far from being high in calories or saddled with a syrupy taste. And what is it about the color pink that turns men off before they take a single sip? It's really too bad, because the naysayers are truly missing out on a very satisfying wine.

The succulent flavor of a rose makes it a great match for spring and summer menus. Not only does rose wine have a delicious taste, but also, when consumed in moderation, it can actually benefit your health, too. So raise a glass while you uncover five rose wine nutrition facts you probably didn't know before.