How to Build a Wine Rack

" " A wooden wine rack is fairly easy to assemble on your own. See more wine pictures. iStockphoto /Andrew Johnson

­Wine has been called the nectar of the Gods. Made from the juice of fresh grapes and fermented in special casks, wine making is a tradition that spans thousands of years.

Enjoyed globally, wine is available in a variety of offerings, quality and price. Beyond whites and reds, there are varieties like Chardonnay, Champagne, Cabernet, Pinot Noir, Merlot, Shiraz, Riesli­ng and Zinfandel, to name a few. Some are best enjoyed chilled, while others thrive at room temperature.

Advertisement

Upscale restaurants with a collection of fine wine will often employ a sommelier, or wine expert. Sommeliers not only assist patrons in the selection of appropriate wines to complement their meals, but they also ensure that the wine is served at the proper temperature and sipped from the correct type of glass. They take good care of their wine. Do you?

Unlike most other beverages, if stored properly, many types of wine improve with age. Ideally, wine should be stored in a darkened location at a temperature between 50 and 60 degrees Fahrenheit (10 and 15.5 degrees Celsius), with a stable humidity between 60 to 70 percent. Bottles should be stored hori­zontally, with the bottle neck slightly lower to allow the cork to remain wet [source: Connors].

­How can you best protect your investment? Whether you're storing just a few bottles or a major collection, from your last wine-tasting tour, use a wine rack. Wine racks offer optimum storage by protecting wine bottles from unnecessary movement, heat, light and temperature changes [source: Guide4home].

Made from wood, metal or plastic, racks can be configured in any number of ways. Making your own allows you to customize the rack to your available space requirements, show off your building skills and gain a sense of personal accomplishment. It also protects your investment, which you will enjoy once you uncork that bottle!

Get ready to roll up your sleeves and make a little sawdust.