Top 5 Reasons You Know You Should be a Pastry Chef

" " Were you born to be a pastry chef? See more pictures of enlightened desserts. Jack Hollingsworth/Digital Vision/ Thinkstock

Some people were just born to do their jobs. And what lucky people they are! While some of us are stuck with the 9-to-5 grind, others -- gasp -- look forward to going to work each day. They get to do what they're best at, be it playing music, writing books, building houses or baking cakes.

How does someone turn a skill into a career? How and when did these people know that they could make a living doing what they enjoy? Perhaps Picasso spent his childhood finger painting, and little Frank Lloyd Wright enjoyed building things with wooden blocks. Maybe Donna Karan made the most fashionable outfits for her Barbie dolls. Who knows? And you -- maybe you were born to be a pastry chef. Let's find out.