Food Careers
Food careers vary greatly. There are many different types of chefs who work with food, plus countless other positions which don't involve preparing food. Learn all about the different food careers out there here on HowStuffWorks.
If you'd love to eat ice cream all day, maybe you can put that desire to work as a food taster. Or maybe not. The job requires more than a love of eating, and could involve sampling dog food.
Are you invited to a lot of parties? And when you're invited to these parties, are you always asked to bring a dessert? Perhaps you're a born pastry chef.
By Debra Ronca
So you have a recipe that your friends swoon over, and you're looking for a career change. Or, maybe you're getting back into the working world but want to be your own boss. How do you get your big break?
Special occasions call for extra effort -- think about prom dresses, bridal gowns and anniversary outfits. Food is no different. Sometimes it needs to look especially good -- and that's where plating comes in.
The big shot chefs on TV make cooking seem so glamorous. And they also make it look so easy. What does it take to become chief of cuisine at a restaurant?
If you're a wine buff, you may have a surprising number of careers open to you. A sommelier is one of the most prestigious. So how do you make it happen?
Can you slice and dice like a professional chef? If not, you're not alone. But the best chefs know that there's more to knife skills than how to julienne.
Most restaurants resemble a powder keg covered with a veneer of hospitality, and it's up to the sous chef to make sure that it doesn't blow.
By Josh Clark
Movie stars, musicians and professional athletes have had the celebrity corner locked down for decades. But these days, there's a new breed of celebrity that wields a whisk and a wooden spoon instead of a guitar or baseball bat.