Food Careers

Food careers vary greatly. There are many different types of chefs who work with food, plus countless other positions which don't involve preparing food. Learn all about the different food careers out there here on HowStuffWorks.

Learn More

How Food Tasters Work
How Food Tasters Work

If you'd love to eat ice cream all day, maybe you can put that desire to work as a food taster. Or maybe not. The job requires more than a love of eating, and could involve sampling dog food.

By Melanie Radzicki McManus

Top 5 Reasons You Know You Should be a Pastry Chef
Top 5 Reasons You Know You Should be a Pastry Chef

Are you invited to a lot of parties? And when you're invited to these parties, are you always asked to bring a dessert? Perhaps you're a born pastry chef.

By Debra Ronca

How to Get Your Big Break into the Baking Business
How to Get Your Big Break into the Baking Business

So you have a recipe that your friends swoon over, and you're looking for a career change. Or, maybe you're getting back into the working world but want to be your own boss. How do you get your big break?

By Emilie Sennebogen

Advertisement

Plating Techniques the Pros Use
Plating Techniques the Pros Use

Special occasions call for extra effort -- think about prom dresses, bridal gowns and anniversary outfits. Food is no different. Sometimes it needs to look especially good -- and that's where plating comes in.

By Alison Cooper

How to Become a Chef
How to Become a Chef

The big shot chefs on TV make cooking seem so glamorous. And they also make it look so easy. What does it take to become chief of cuisine at a restaurant?

By Charles W. Bryant

How to Become a Sommelier
How to Become a Sommelier

If you're a wine buff, you may have a surprising number of careers open to you. A sommelier is one of the most prestigious. So how do you make it happen?

By Martha Barksdale

Top 10 Knife Skills
Top 10 Knife Skills

Can you slice and dice like a professional chef? If not, you're not alone. But the best chefs know that there's more to knife skills than how to julienne.

By John Fuller & Natalie Kilgore

Advertisement

What's a sous chef?
What's a sous chef?

Most restaurants resemble a powder keg covered with a veneer of hospitality, and it's up to the sous chef to make sure that it doesn't blow.

By Josh Clark

Top 10 Celebrity Chefs
Top 10 Celebrity Chefs

Movie stars, musicians and professional athletes have had the celebrity corner locked down for decades. But these days, there's a new breed of celebrity that wields a whisk and a wooden spoon instead of a guitar or baseball bat.

By Alia Hoyt & Emilie Sennebogen