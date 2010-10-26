How to Get Your Big Break into the Baking Business

So you have a recipe that your friends swoon over, and you're looking for a career change. Or, maybe you're getting back into the working world but want to be your own boss. You may love to bake, but if you want to do it for a living, you better make sure that you love to do it all day long. And you better have more than one recipe in your repertoire to add some spice and variety to your offerings. Whether your passion is bread, cakes, cookies or pastries, a baking career can be a viable and rewarding business. So how do you get your big break?
Advertisement