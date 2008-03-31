Cake Recipes Channel

Cakes can be a wedding centerpiece, a friendly welcome to the neighborhood or even adorned with pink icing and 16 candles. Any way you slice it, cakes are a crowd favorite.

Learn More

How Cakes Work
How Cakes Work

Whether it's a sheet cake from the grocery store or an elaborate chocolate gateau, cakes are the go-to treat when there's a celebration going on. But how did that start — and what's the chemistry behind your favorite creation?

By Alia Hoyt

That Slice of Cake Pictured on the Box? It's 762 Calories, Not 247
That Slice of Cake Pictured on the Box? It's 762 Calories, Not 247

A study showed that people are heavily influenced by the picture on the cake mix box when it came to guessing serving size and calories.

By Kathryn Whitbourne