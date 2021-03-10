Lemongrass Is a Prized Herb in Asian Cuisine

Lemongrass is an herb that grows mainly in tropical climates around Southeast Asia. It's produced from the stalk of the lemongrass plant (Cymbopogon citratus). It has a citrusy — or lemony — scent.

It's prominently used to flavor foods in Thailand, Indonesia, Sri Lanka and other countries in the region. People also seek lemongrass for its health benefits around sleep, inflammation, antioxidant properties and stress.

Advertisement

You can find the thin, pale green stalks at most grocery stores or Asian markets in the produce or freezer sections — they usually come in bunches. Look for stalks that have a light green color and are fragrant, and stay away from brown, unsightly stalks. It's also relatively inexpensive.

Fresh, whole lemongrass adds brightness to stir-fries and soup broths, like tom kha and tom yum. DeeDee says she uses fresh lemongrass as part of the base for her Thai curry paste and other traditional Thai foods.

On the other hand, dried lemongrass, which is actually harder to find, imparts more of a woodsy flavor. It's best used to make broths and seasoning powders for dishes like larb, a northern Thai-style salad with ground protein. "It adds depth and texture to the dish by offering a roasted aroma and a little crunch," DeeDee says.

" " Lemongrass is commonly sold in bunches. Look for bright green stalks and avoid those with too many brown blemishes. Flowerphotos/Universal Images Group via Getty Images