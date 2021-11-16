Move Over Turducken. The Christmas PieCaken Is Here

" " The Christmas PieCaken includes pecan pie on the bottom layer, eggnog cheesecake in the middle and red velvet cake on top, all layered together with amaretto buttercream frosting topped with cherry pie filling. Zac Young/PieCaken

Do we need to stuff two kinds of pie into a cake and cover it with buttercream? Absolutely not. But it brings us joy to do so, and what better excuse do we need than sugar-induced happiness? We're talking, of course, about the PieCaken.

"PieCaken is essentially the poster child for excess for the sake of excess," Katina Talley, owner and head baker at Sweet Magnolia's Bake Shop in Omaha, Nebraska, says. "Aside from taking half a day to prepare, PieCaken is also good for efficiency. [It's] the quickest way to eat all your dessert favorites and land yourself in a food coma." And if that's not reason enough for eating it, nothing is.

But where did this bizarre dessert that's perfect for holiday fun get its start, and more importantly, where can you get one? There's no better time than now to learn about the PieCaken — from its origins, to its ingredients, to how to get your hands on one just in time for the holidays. Read on for PieCaken 101.