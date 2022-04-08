Why Sriracha Is Everybody's Favorite Hot Sauce

" " Bottles of Sriracha move through a conveyor belt ready for packaging at Huy Fong Foods in Irwindale, California. It's one of the most popular brands of Sriracha on the market today. Gina Ferazzi/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

White sands. Chipper dolphins. Teal, tranquil waters lapping rocky shores. The Gulf of Thailand has all the ingredients for a perfect beach vacation.

Located in the South China Sea, this inlet paradise borders Vietnam, Cambodia and, naturally, Thailand. The latter country is the home of Si Racha, a seaside town about 60 miles (96 kilometers) southeast of Bangkok.

Even if you've never set foot in Asia, the name Si Racha might ring a bell. After all, this is where Sriracha hot sauce was born.

Today, it's one of the world's favorite condiments, a garlicky showstopper that you can pair with everything from eggs and bacon to tacos and pizza. You can even find recipes for Sriracha cocktails. (Sriracha bloody mary, anyone?)