The Art and Science of Aging Beer

Enjoying a good beer is easy, but aging it? That's where things get trickier. According to Dunaway, there's no hard and fast rule for when an aging beer is ready to be consumed. It comes down to trial, error and unfortunately, a lot of wasted beer.

"If all you want to do is drink a tasty beer, then there's no need to age beer at all — just drink all the fresh beer you want," Dunaway says. "The purpose of aging beer is to gain a better understanding of how beer works."

Beer aging is like a grown-up science experiment. Dunaway recommends buying multiple bottles of the same beer, drinking one fresh bottle, then logging notes about the fresh one so you can revisit and compare tastes with the other aged bottles in the future. "If you only buy one bottle of something and you age it for two years, well, it might taste awesome, but you have no idea if it changed or not — or if it changed for the worse," he says.

This beer log doesn't have to be pen and paper. There's an app for that. Cellar HQ capitalizes on the beer-aging trend with a user-friendly interface that make beer organizing easy. You can add personalized beer reviews and scan in new brews with the UPC to keep tabs on what's working and what's not. Other beer collectors swear by a color-coding methodology, using specific stickers for each year to track when brews were purchased and, more importantly, when they're ready for drinking.

Unfortunately, there's no set science for when an aged beer is ready. You can age some beer for months, and some beers for years and even decades. But Dunaway does have a few timeline tips to keep in mind.

"Among the styles of beer that are age-worthy, some are more age-worthy than others," he says. "If you have a Belgian Triple that's 2 years old, I wouldn't think anything of that. It's probably still drinking great, but I don't think it will last a decade. On the other hand, I've had English barleywines that were 15 years old and were still fantastic."