The French Baguette Receives UNESCO World Heritage Status

" " Sami Bouattour won the 2017 Best Baguette of Paris contest. He then went on to become baker for French President Emmanuel Macron. Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

Despite the baguette's popularity, France has lost more than 400 artisanal bakeries a year since 1970, as supermarkets haven taken over baking duties from traditional boulangeries, especially in rural areas. In 1970, there were 55,000 artisanal bakeries in France; today there are closer to 35,000.

Both the U.N. agency and the National Federation of French Bakeries and Patisseries hope the recognition for baguettes will spark a revival in quality artisanal baking.

Advertisement

The French government plans to create an artisanal baguette day calling it Open Bakehouse Day for citizens to better connect with this delicious part of their heritage. And perhaps, if more people appreciate the beloved baguette, it will slow the loss of the local boulangerie.

French Minister Olivia Grégoire said she was delighted with the UNESCO announcement. "This decision contributes to the influence of French savoir-vivre, traditions of sharing and conviviality, and the know-how of our artisan bakers," she said in a press statement. "It is a recognition of the culture of the baguette that it is up to us to preserve, to protect, to ensure the transmission of this heritage.

Baguettes and the bakeries that bake them have a rich social history in France. Bakeries are neighborhood gathering places and proximity to bakeries is a top selling point for many home buyers. Babies and toddlers are often given the heel of the loaf, called le quignon, to chew on when they are teething, and young children are sometimes entrusted with a couple euros to walk to the boulangerie to purchase baguettes or other baked goods.

Now That's Interesting Two backstories swirl around the baguette's origin. One myth says that Napoleon Bonaparte developed the elongated loaf shape to make it easier for his troops to carry the bread. Another story says that the baguette was invented by an Austrian baker, August Zang in 1839. It's said Zang used a steam oven, which created the bread's chewy crust and soft interior.