How Are Heirloom Tomatoes Different From Regular Tomatoes?

Once upon a time, people would stroll down to their local market and buy locally grown tomatoes which, by definition, were likely heirloom tomatoes, though not called such, says Hab Setze of Habersham Farms, atop Lookout Mountain in Mentone, Alabama. "Up until World War II, no one was shipping fresh produce across the country." For one, the tomatoes were delicate creatures — highly perishable, prone to disease and they simply didn't travel well.

Then farmers started tinkering with the plants. Those hardy, perfectly round and perfectly red tomatoes you find stacked in the produce section of the grocery store are hybrids bred for traits such as high yield, disease resistance and the ability to ship and store well. Not only are they pleasing to the eye, but due to their high yield, they're also easy on the wallet.

Comparatively, "when you produce heirlooms at scale you get a lot less yield per amount of land that you're farming," Setze says. "So, you have to sell them for a lot more."

" " You won't find these beautifully imperfect tomatoes on your grocery store shelves, but you won't find tomatoes with their flavor either. istetiana/Getty Images

Unfortunately, creating an iconic round, red, affordable tomato that's also hardy and disease resistant means you lose other desirable traits — like flavor.

"It doesn't matter what you do to them. You can baby them. You can talk nice to them. You can let them sit there on the vine and get ripe. And they're still bad," Kemble says. There are exceptions, of course. One is the Celebrity, a commercial hybrid that is so tasty it is sometimes mistaken for an heirloom, he says.

But don't be fooled by the hype. Not all heirlooms are tasty. "There are some heirlooms I've had that, frankly, are terrible," he says, adding that taste is subjective. What one finds wonderful, another may find unpalatable. "I remember an heirloom I tried from the Czech Republic. It was really interesting. It had sort of a Pine-Sol flavor. But, boy, that person who grew it loved it and I was thinking, 'This is really awful.'"

For all intents and purposes, heirloom tomatoes can usually be identified by their appearance. "It's their uniqueness. They just look interesting," Kemble says.

Heirloom tomatoes come in a variety of shades, from Granny Smith apple green, sunshine yellow and vibrant orange to a pleasing pink and a rich purple-brown. They also come in a range of sizes and shapes and are often scarred with deep grooves — "some say ugly," Kemble adds. But intriguing, nonetheless.

"There's absolutely something unique about them," Kemble says. "Something interesting — a taste or a look. Something that tends to harken back to our childhood."

Now That's Interesting According to TomatoFest: The Tomato Lover's Paradise, the term "heirloom" became associated with long-lineage plants beginning in 1981, when Kent Whealy, organic agriculture promoter and co-founder of the Seed Savers Exchange, used the term during a speech. He reportedly nabbed the idea from "The Bean Man," John Withee, who put the word "heirloom" on the cover of his bean catalog. Withee said he got the idea from University of New Hampshire professor William Hepler, who used "heirloom" to describe beans he had been given in the 1940s.