How to Eat Dragon Fruit

Dragon fruit is a tropical fruit grown throughout the world. It can have either bright pink or yellow skin that is covered with what looks like prickly scales. But that's just the dragon fruit's exterior. The real surprise is what's inside. Dragon fruit flesh is white, sometimes magenta, with tiny black seeds.

The white flesh has a crunchy texture and tastes like a cross between a pear and a kiwi. It's sometimes called a strawberry pear. The flesh contains lycopene, which is associated with lowered risk for cancer and heart disease.

Dragon fruits are often found in Asian markets, but depending on where you live, you might find them in your local grocery store or farmers markets. They are imported and can be expensive.

So that's what they look like and where you find them, but how do you eat dragon fruit and what do they taste like?