You have to commend the first person courageous enough to figure out how to eat dragon fruit. They must have been awfully hungry to have looked at the tropical fruit with roughly textured and scaly bright red skin and thought, "That's gonna taste good."
But, like so many things in life, dragon fruit once again proves it's what's on the inside that counts. And while it might look like something a surrealist artist dreamed up, dragon fruit is beautiful and surprisingly refreshing, slightly sweet and nutritious.
