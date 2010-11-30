How to Make Tomato Puree

" " Tomato puree is easy to make and an important part of every cook's repertoire. See more international tomato dishes pictures. iStockphoto.com /Stepan Popov

It's used in a variety of dishes, it can save you in a pinch when you don't know what to make for dinner, it can serve as a base for assorted meals, or simply add flavor to lots of dishes. It's tomato puree, and we at TLC think you'll find the recipe to be a valuable part of your cooking repertoire.

Tomato puree is different than tomato sauce or tomato paste -- it doesn't have lots of extra ingredients that are usually found in tomato sauce, and it isn't as thick as tomato paste. Although you can buy tomato puree in a store, the best and freshest tomato puree is homemade. What's more, it's a quick and easy food to prepare from scratch.

Advertisement

To make a batch of tomato puree, you'll need some ripe tomatoes. You can add sugar, salt, garlic, basil or other spices depending on your tastes and the dish you intend to make. Once you've gathered your ingredients, you'll be ready to prepare tomato puree. Read on to learn how.