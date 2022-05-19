Jabuticaba: The Superfruit That's Here Today, Gone Tomorrow

The jabuticaba berry grows on a host tree that goes by several names — including jabuticaba, jaboticaba and the Brazilian grapetree — and belongs to the myrtle family of trees, known for their edible fruits. Although the jabuticaba is native to only three states in southeastern Brazil — Minas Gerais, Goiás and São Paolo — it has been successfully grown warmer regions of the North America, including the western and southern areas of the United States that typically avoid freezing temperatures.

Jabuticaba berries are a rich source of vital nutrients, including calcium, phosphorus and iron. The berries have a high concentration of vitamin C and other antioxidants such as niacin, riboflavin and thiamin, and are a powerful source of amino acids, including lysine and tryptophan.

Although the skin, or peel, of jabuticaba berries is frequently discarded, studies have demonstrated its potential use as an anti-venom to treat some of the associated effects of snake bites. Jabuticaba skin also has been studied for its antioxidant potential in preventing cancers.

Jabuticaba berries, once picked, are very perishable, which is why you don't see the fresh berries in your local supermarket. NNehring/Getty Images