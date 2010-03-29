Top 10 Picnic Foods

" " Deviled eggs are so good they might seem like they're sent from heaven. iStockphoto.com/ ThinkStock

Chopped food that's been well-seasoned and blended with a creamy and/or crunchy element is always a hit as an appetizer or filling. Whether it's deviled egg, crab, chicken or ham, adding some celery, onion and a simple dollop of mayonnaise can make even mundane ingredients extraordinary.

You don't have to stick with the mayo either. Mashed avocado is turning into the new good-for-you mayo, and you can use it in place of mayonnaise in many chopped and deviled food recipes, too. It's actually one of our favorite ways to make fat a friend.

Advertisement

Want some tips on how to serve deviled dishes? How about on a cracker or in a pita pocket? Employing a pita as the bread for your picnic is a handy choice if you're going on a walk or hike. Pitas are tasty and mighty convenient finger food.