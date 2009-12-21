5 Best Food and Drink Pairings

" " Pairing flavors in your meal with flavors in your drink can enhance the taste of both. See more easy weeknight meal pictures. ©iStockphoto.com/Daniel Korzeniewski

Everyone has their own favorites when it comes to washing down a meal, whether it's that ice cold bottle of Japanese beer with your California roll, a frosty mug of icy soda to go with your pepperoni pizza or the classic milk and cookies combination.

Selecting a beverage whose qualities complement a dish can kick up subtle elements of flavor that you didn't even know existed. But how do you get started? The trick is in identifying the key flavors in your food and pairing it with those in your beverage. This can take some practice, but to get you started, here are some classic food and drink pairings that come highly recommended.