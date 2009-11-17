School Meals
School Meals used to be a scary part of the academic day with mystery meat coming to mind. In this section learn about who decides what goes into a school lunch, the history of cafeterias and how you can pack a healthy lunch for your kids.
School lunches used to be notoriously unhealthy, but recent concerns about childhood obesity have encouraged cafeterias to offer healthier menu items. Discover new food preparation techniques schools are implementing.
The lunch box was born in the 1800s. But it wasn't until the 1950s that it became the ultimate accessory for school children. How has this lunch container evolved over the decades?
By Debra Ronca
Who would have ever imagined that the best way to get kids to eat their vegetables would be to make them grow their own -- at school? It turns out that a trowel, some seeds and a little soil are great tools for budding veggie lovers.
By Sara Elliott
Before chains and huge advertising budgets, you may not have gotten exactly what you thought you were getting when you went to a restaurant. But cafeterias took the guesswork out of ordering.
By Sara Elliott
When school lunches consist of nuggets, French fries and other fried products, it makes you wonder who's deciding what kids eat. What kinds of rules do schools have to follow when they feed students?
By Debra Ronca
As obesity rates in children and teenagers continue to rise, many school districts are trying to combat the problem with healthier options in the cafeteria. But the worst items can still be found in many schools.
Lunch at work doesn't need to be dull or unhealthy -- it just takes some planning. With careful planning, you can avoid fast food, vending machines, or a sandwich you put together at the last minute. Learn how to pack a healthy lunch you'll look forward to eating.