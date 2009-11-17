School Meals

School Meals used to be a scary part of the academic day with mystery meat coming to mind. In this section learn about who decides what goes into a school lunch, the history of cafeterias and how you can pack a healthy lunch for your kids.

School Lunch Pictures
School Lunch Pictures

School lunches used to be notoriously unhealthy, but recent concerns about childhood obesity have encouraged cafeterias to offer healthier menu items. Discover new food preparation techniques schools are implementing.

The History of the Lunch Box
The History of the Lunch Box

The lunch box was born in the 1800s. But it wasn't until the 1950s that it became the ultimate accessory for school children. How has this lunch container evolved over the decades?

By Debra Ronca

Everything You Ever Wanted to Know About the Edible Schoolyard
Everything You Ever Wanted to Know About the Edible Schoolyard

Who would have ever imagined that the best way to get kids to eat their vegetables would be to make them grow their own -- at school? It turns out that a trowel, some seeds and a little soil are great tools for budding veggie lovers.

By Sara Elliott

Everything You Ever Wanted to Know About Cafeterias
Everything You Ever Wanted to Know About Cafeterias

Before chains and huge advertising budgets, you may not have gotten exactly what you thought you were getting when you went to a restaurant. But cafeterias took the guesswork out of ordering.

By Sara Elliott

Who decides what goes into school lunches?
Who decides what goes into school lunches?

When school lunches consist of nuggets, French fries and other fried products, it makes you wonder who's deciding what kids eat. What kinds of rules do schools have to follow when they feed students?

By Debra Ronca

10 Worst School Lunch Menu Items
10 Worst School Lunch Menu Items

As obesity rates in children and teenagers continue to rise, many school districts are trying to combat the problem with healthier options in the cafeteria. But the worst items can still be found in many schools.

By Julia Layton & Emilie Sennebogen

How to Pack a Healthy Lunch
How to Pack a Healthy Lunch

Lunch at work doesn't need to be dull or unhealthy -- it just takes some planning. With careful planning, you can avoid fast food, vending machines, or a sandwich you put together at the last minute. Learn how to pack a healthy lunch you'll look forward to eating.

By the Editors of Easy Home Cooking Magazine