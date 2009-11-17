Family Menus

The Family channel is a collection of menus that the whole family will enjoy. In this section see how the kids can help you in the kitchen and check out what the Gosselins are doing for dinner.

5 Italian Dishes Kids Can Make

 5 Tips for Making the Perfect Panna Cotta

 Should you use mascarpone or ricotta for cannoli?

 School Lunch Pictures

 The History of the Lunch Box

 Everything You Ever Wanted to Know About Cafeterias

5 Italian Dishes Kids Can Make
Kids are more likely to eat food they've helped to prepare. And they love pizza and pasta. With that in mind, we've come up with five Italian-inspired dishes that even the littlest ones can have a hand in making.

By Laurie L. Dove

5 Tips for Making the Perfect Panna Cotta
Panna cotta may seem like a fancy dessert, but it's actually quite simple to make. And with these five tips, your Italian desserts will come out just right -- every time.

By Maria Trimarchi

Should you use mascarpone or ricotta for cannoli?
It's a flaky pastry tube with a creamy delicious filling. But what's that filling supposed to be made of, and is there room to experiment?

By Maria Trimarchi

5 Foods That Kids Most Often Choke On
Few things cause more joy in young children than eating. Sometimes, though, overzealous (and clumsy) hands don't quite know how to handle certain foods, and healthy snacks and sweet treats alike can be hazardous.

By Christine Venzon

Jon & Kate Plus 8 Recipes
Kate and her kids prepared these dishes with chef Emeril Lagasse. Now you can try these delicious, kid-friendly recipes with your little ones.

School Lunch Pictures
School lunches used to be notoriously unhealthy, but recent concerns about childhood obesity have encouraged cafeterias to offer healthier menu items. Discover new food preparation techniques schools are implementing.

Are kids' taste buds different from adults'?
For over a generation, school children have been taught that the tongue could distinguish four tastes: salty, sweet, bitter and sour. But can kids taste one of these more than adults can?

By Sara Elliott

If a kid helps cook it, is he or she more likely to eat it?
Your little one may wrinkle his nose at green beans, but what if he helped wash them and snap the ends off? For the sake of pride and hard work, is he likelier to take a big bite of vegetables?

By Victoria Vogt

10 Tips for Sneaking Healthy Ingredients Into Your Kids' Favorite Meals
Your child may not like to eat spinach but loves gulping down smoothies. So why not puree the dark greens with blueberries for a covert nutrition operation? That's not the only sneaky idea we've got.

By Gallagher Flinn

The History of the Lunch Box
The lunch box was born in the 1800s. But it wasn't until the 1950s that it became the ultimate accessory for school children. How has this lunch container evolved over the decades?

By Debra Ronca

Everything You Ever Wanted to Know About the Edible Schoolyard
Who would have ever imagined that the best way to get kids to eat their vegetables would be to make them grow their own -- at school? It turns out that a trowel, some seeds and a little soil are great tools for budding veggie lovers.

By Sara Elliott

Everything You Ever Wanted to Know About Cafeterias
Before chains and huge advertising budgets, you may not have gotten exactly what you thought you were getting when you went to a restaurant. But cafeterias took the guesswork out of ordering.

By Sara Elliott

Top 10 Kids' Meals
Some kids prefer sandwiches without crusts, while others only like plain hamburgers. Kids can be picky eaters, but there are several meals that always seem to be winners. And you can make them healthy to boot.

By Jessica Brown

Who decides what goes into school lunches?
When school lunches consist of nuggets, French fries and other fried products, it makes you wonder who's deciding what kids eat. What kinds of rules do schools have to follow when they feed students?

By Debra Ronca

Food Fighting 101
You've seen it in movies and on TV -- the high school cafeteria or the camp commissary, where bored kids pick up their food and fling it across the room onto their nemesis. But what really goes on behind food fights?

By Emilie Sennebogen

Table Manners 101
If your elbows creep onto the table or you hijack the salt and pepper as it's being passed to one of your dinner companions, you're breaking etiquette. Sounds like you need to learn some manners.

By Amy Hunter

How to Develop a Child's Palate
Kids normally outgrow their narrow eating habits, but that doesn't mean their picky taste doesn't frustrate their parents while it lasts. What are some good ways to help coax a child out of a food rut?

By Julia Layton

10 Worst School Lunch Menu Items
As obesity rates in children and teenagers continue to rise, many school districts are trying to combat the problem with healthier options in the cafeteria. But the worst items can still be found in many schools.

By Julia Layton & Emilie Sennebogen

How to Pack a Healthy Lunch
Lunch at work doesn't need to be dull or unhealthy -- it just takes some planning. With careful planning, you can avoid fast food, vending machines, or a sandwich you put together at the last minute. Learn how to pack a healthy lunch you'll look forward to eating.

By the Editors of Easy Home Cooking Magazine