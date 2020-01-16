Gelatinous, Squishy Mochi Is Having a Moment

"Mochi is a chewy rice cake made from Japanese sweet rice flour — a different grain from the rice we eat," says Wenter Shyu, co-founder and co-owner of Berkeley, California-based Third Culture Bakery, "home of the Original Mochi Muffin," which will soon open additional stores in Colorado and Southern California.

Mochi has traditionally been considered a special addition to celebratory meals at various holidays like the Japanese New Year. While the delicacy is still prepared during festive occasions (like mochitsuki, celebrated by families and communities), mochi has increasingly become integrated into everyday life throughout Japan and all over the world.

"Traditionally, mochi is used in Japanese cooking during new year celebrations in both savory and sweet applications, and also used in Taiwanese and Chinese cooking during Lunar New Year and wedding celebrations too," Shyu says