Ruby Chocolate Is Pink Perfection

The exact recipe and processing techniques behind ruby chocolate are closely guarded company secrets, but Barry Callebaut claims that it discovered a new type of ruby cocoa bean that grows only under certain climate conditions in three countries: Ecuador, Brazil and the Ivory Coast. That previously undiscovered bean led to the ruby chocolate we see today. However, industry insiders have offered up another theory. They claim that the ruby chocolate is actually made from normal cocoa that is simply unfermented, lending the beans a pink complexion.

Whether or not you buy the story of its hidden origins, the photogenically pink product is starting to make waves on social media. It's already racked up more than 37,000 Instagram posts under the hashtag #rubychocolate. The chocolatier describes the unusual taste of ruby chocolate as "a tension between berry-fruitiness and luscious smoothness," while consumers online have described the chocolate "tart" with "berry notes." The company states that no berries, berry flavors or food coloring are added during production of the chocolate.

Although the chocolate has been released in the U.S., it's not rolling off all the major supermarket shelves yet; therefore, the best way to get ahold of the chocolate for now is online or in select stores. Ruby chocolate purveyors in the U.S. include Harry & David, Vosges and Chocolove (at $31 for a case of 12 bars, this last option may be the best budget option for those with a ruby hankering). Trader Joe's was selling Ruby Cacao Wafers in stores for a limited time earlier this year, but you can still find its product on Amazon. And Creamistry — a California-based chain that sells ice cream made from liquid nitrogen — has even announced a new ruby cacao flavor.

Canada also sells ruby Kit Kat bars; non-Canadians can also purchase the pink wafers on Amazon. For those outside of the U.S. and Canada, check out this handy map to find companies that sell the treat around the globe.

