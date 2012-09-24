Sandwiches Made by Famous Chefs and Restaurateurs

For fans of Bravo’s Top Chef cooking competition, Tom Colicchio, the show’s executive producer and head judge, is a household name. Off screen, the noted okra hater has built Craft Restaurants, an enormous empire with locations spanning the country. Last year, the former New York TImes restaurant critic Sam Sifton, in reviewing the three-star American restaurant Craft, wrote, “There is no overt theatricality to the food at Craft. Its presentation is simple, even plain. But such simplicity belies a truth about the restaurant’s cooking.” Such a philosophy extends to ‘Wichcraft, Colicchio’s affordable sandwich chain, too. By combining seasonal and often locally sourced ingredients, Colicchio has managed to turn the sandwich into “a robust and balanced meal,” as the company’s mission states. More creative offerings include goat cheese, avocado, celery, walnut pesto, and watercress on multigrain bread; blackened flank steak with romesco, grilled red onions, and aged cheddar on grilled country bread; and smoked ham with poached pears, dijon mustard, and cheddar on grilled cranberry pecan bread.