Sandwiches Made by Famous Chefs and Restaurateurs

Mario Batali may have opened Babbo in 1998, but even today it’s nearly impossible to get a table at the Italian spot in Manhattan’s West Village. The chef and former Food Network star, who owns a number of high-end restaurants around the world, is as famous for his love of orange Crocs as he is for applying his classical French culinary training to Italian fare. Perhaps the $145 prix fixe menu at Del Posto is a bit out of reach, but a panini at Batali’s Pizzeria Mozza, in Los Angeles, is a reasonable—and delicious!—compromise. Here, Batali offers classic Italian sandwiches with a modern spin: there’s mortadella, prosciutto, salami, and provolone; buffalo mozzarella, peperonata, tapenade, and arugula; and albacore tuna, a hard-cooked egg, capers, and anchovies, all for about $15 a pop. Just be sure to get there early: many consider Pizzeria Mozza the best pizza in L.A., so there’s always a line.

