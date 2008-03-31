Sandwich Recipes Channel

Sandwiches can be stacked with meats, cheeses and vegetables nearly a foot tall and a foot long. Sandwiches, like paninis for example, can be flattened to less than an inch thick. Either way, the sandwich is the perfect lunchtime fare.

Learn More

5 Smooth Things You Didn't Know About Peanut Butter
5 Smooth Things You Didn't Know About Peanut Butter

Why was a peanut butter sandwich originally a high-class meal? Do Americans prefer crunchy or smooth? Find out these and other tasty peanut butter facts.

By Kathryn Whitbourne

How do you make those big tenderloin sandwiches?
How do you make those big tenderloin sandwiches?

Whether piled high on a banquet table or highlighted in an entire episode of Alton Brown’s Food Network show Good Eats, the tenderloin is a versatile cut of meat that creates a variety of moist, delicious sandwiches.

What was the world's biggest sandwich?
What was the world's biggest sandwich?

When it comes to sandwiches, which is more important: quality or quantity? While most of us might argue the former, humankind’s quest to continually set the record for the world’s largest sandwich is no small feat. It seems people have been doing this for years now without an end in sight. Let’s look at some recent—and competing, in many instances—records, shall we?

Advertisement

The History of the Hero Sandwich
The History of the Hero Sandwich

Whether you call it a hoagie, a grinder, or a sub, one thing remains: the hero is about as American as a sandwich can get. And while the nomenclature might vary by region, the history of the hero is pretty straight and narrow, much like, well, the sandwich itself.

How to Make a Panini
How to Make a Panini

So how do you actually go about making one of these culturally cool creations at home? Keep in mind the panini isn’t just some average sandwich to be hastily slapped together. You’ll need an acumen of ingredients, a bit of creativity, and patience.

The Strangest Sandwiches in the World
The Strangest Sandwiches in the World

What's the strangest sandwich you ever ate? Learn about the strangest sandwiches in world in this article.

Sandwiches Made by Famous Chefs and Restaurateurs
Sandwiches Made by Famous Chefs and Restaurateurs

Can you imagine have your sandwich be made by a famous chef or restaurateur? Check out what famous chef or restaurateur made which sandwich in this article.

Advertisement

The History of the Grilled Cheese Sandwich
The History of the Grilled Cheese Sandwich

Where did that melty combination of toasted cheese and bread come from?

By HowStuffWorks.com Contributors

The History of the Peanut Butter and Jelly Sandwich
The History of the Peanut Butter and Jelly Sandwich

Where does the peanut butter and jelly sandwich actually come from? And what makes the trio of ingredients we’ve accepted as totally mundane so utterly divine when layered together?

The History of the Sandwich
The History of the Sandwich

Hard as it might to look past one's own personal history with the sandwich—say, the paper-bag-lunch sandwich Mom always made or day-after-Thanksgiving turkey sandwiches we always scarfed down with Dad—the evolution of that humble food begins long before the modern era.

Movie Sandwiches: Sandwiches Made Famous by Movies
Movie Sandwiches: Sandwiches Made Famous by Movies

Sure, you eat within the dark confines of a movie theater (and arguably more than you would in any other venue), but how often do you pay special attention to what’s being eaten on screen? Over the last two decades, sandwiches in particular have played a starring role in some of the country’s most notable films.

Advertisement

The Great American Sandwich: A Look at Sandwich Trends in the Country's Biggest Cities
The Great American Sandwich: A Look at Sandwich Trends in the Country's Biggest Cities

While many American cities offer seemingly limitless options for all sorts of global cuisines, of course nothing beats eating what you’re supposed to be eating in the very place you’re supposed to be eating it. Say "hello" to the sandwich.