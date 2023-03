Sweet potatoes are tuberous root vegetables that are part of the Convolvulacea or morning glory family. Sweet potatoes are native to South and Central America, but have grown in North America since the mid-1600s.

The most common sweet potato in the U.S. has bright-orange flesh, a brown or reddish skin, and a shape that bulges in the middle and tapers at the ends. Sweet potatoes also can have purple — or even white — flesh.

As the name implies, these tubers are sweet. One of the best ways to prepare them is to roast them because when they caramelize, they become even sweeter. Sweet potatoes also can be served mashed, pureed and of course as fries. They're the main ingredient in one of our favorite Thanksgiving dishes, sweet potato pie.

