The Sweet Potato: 5 Ways to Spice up This Sweet Spud

If you're Southern by birth, then you've probably run across a sweet potato pie on more than one occasion. While packed with nutritional value, this vegetable is so sweet that it makes a great fit for a dessert pie. Of course you'll need to add some sugar -- it is a pie, after all. Traditionally, sweet potato pie is spiced with cinnamon, ginger and brown sugar. Some cooks throw in some bourbon for an extra kick of flavor. Serve with or without meringue, chef's choice. Adding a sprinkle of cinnamon on top before you serve it adds an aesthetic and flavorful touch, as well.

