10 Ways to Cook a Sweet Potato

Sweet potatoes, like the favorite Idaho potato, can be baked in the oven with little to no prep time required. There a couple of methods you can use when oven baking. Both require a temperature of 450 degrees Fahrenheit and about 30 to 45 minutes in the oven, depending on the size of the potato. For the simplest -- and healthiest -- simply scrub the potatoes clean and put them directly in the oven on the middle rack. The skin will develop a delicious light crunch as the sweet potato cooks.

If you want to treat yourself, coat the veggie in a bit of butter and sprinkle cinnamon and sugar over it. Then, wrap the potato in foil to hold in the juices and soften the skin. Once cooked, cut it open and add whatever seasonings you prefer. Salt and paprika are good balances to the sweet exterior.

