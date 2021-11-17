Try T'ej, the Honey Wine of Ethiopia

Making t'ej requires only four ingredients: honey, yeast, water and gesho. Gesho (Rhamnus prinoides), known as shiny-leaf buckthorn in English, is an African shrub that is used for various nutritional, medicinal and religious purposes. While not exactly in the same botanical family as hops, gesho serves the similar purpose of balancing sweetness by adding a bit of tartness or bitterness and aiding in the fermentation process. Making t'ej is a relatively simple process of combining the ingredients and leaving the mixture to ferment for three to four weeks (see this recipe for more info), but makers often improvise to create variations of flavor and intensity.

T'ej is traditionally served chilled and in a berele — a glass that resembles a beaker. The sweetness of the yellowish-orange elixir pairs especially well with spicy food, typical of Ethiopian cuisine. If you want to imbibe one of the world's oldest alcoholic beverages but can't make it to Ethiopia, try making t'ej at home or visiting an Ethiopian restaurant to get a boozy taste of Ethiopia's history and culture.

Advertisement