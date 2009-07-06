10 Reasons You Should Have Lemons in Your Fridge

" " It's a tart little fruit, but a lemon is incredibly useful. See more fruit pictures. Reggie Casagrande/ Getty Images

Lemons are a versatile, tart fruit that can be used for anything from a topping on grilled meats to an ingredient of many delicious cakes and pies. But there's more to the lemon than you might think. For example, did you know that lemon juice can help you boil eggs?

There are there are plenty of reasons to keep a few lemons in the fridge (and make sure you do keep them refrigerated -- they'll last several weeks longer that way). But just in case you weren't sold yet, we've compiled 10 unique, useful and interesting ways you can use these bitter little fruits to do everything from adding a punch to ice cubes to helping you prevent skin cancer.