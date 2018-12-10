4 Steps to Safely Ship Holiday Cookies

Forget about fragile cookies like thins, snaps and meringues — they just aren't good candidates for shipping. Instead, choose sturdy cookies that are more likely to survive the trip intact. "You always want something that's a good keeper or something that ages well, and those tend to be on the drier side. A gingersnap, any kind of shortbread, biscotti, things with booze in them," Reid says. "Those always taste better." She also suggests sandwich cookies with fillings, especially if you can gild them and dip them in chocolate.

Also, don't feel stuck on round cookies or cookies made with cutters. Brownies and bars are great options for care packages, and they pass Reid's shake test. They don't break easily, and you can cut short bars or turn them sideways to fill in awkward spaces. "My family is a family of engineers, and a favorite saying is 'a tight load is a safe load.' If things can't shift inside the box and what's in there can't move, they're going to get [to their destination] in much better shape."

Sturdier cookies are tend to stay fresher longer. "Find a cookie that's dry to start with, or moist to start with, like brownies," Reid suggests. "Hermits and brownies will keep longer."