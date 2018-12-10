4 Steps to Safely Ship Holiday Cookies

Baking and sending homemade cookies for the holidays is a sweet tradition. That's because everyone loves getting cookies. But nobody loves getting a box of cookie crumbs. The good news is getting your fresh-baked cookies through the mail so they arrive to their recipient as deliciously as the day you baked them isn't rocket science, but there definitely is a science to it.
We talked to experienced baker Susan Reid, the former food editor of Sift Magazine, for her expert tips. She likes to approach mailing a box of cookies like she's the cookie herself. "You have to mentally take the trip along with your food and imagine how it's going to get there," she says. "Mentally shake it in a box up and down 15 times and open the box. That's what you just gave someone." To avoid sending out a big batch of crumbs, keep reading for Reid's simple tips.
