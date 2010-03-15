Top 5 Egg Tips

" " Any way you crack the equation, eggs are delicious. See more foods that cost under $5. ©iStockphoto.com/Mark Gillow

People love eggs -- it's a historical fact. Our ancestors domesticated birds more than 5,000 years ago, and it's pretty safe to assume they were looking for more than just a bit of feathered companionship. However, despite our long association with fowl and their tasty offspring, many of us still have questions about our favorite shelled treats.

If you're looking for answers, you've come to the right place. We'll scramble your brain with egg facts and get you cooking with the tips and techniques you need to get the most from your eggs, regardless of how you prepare them. We'll teach you how to flip an omelet and tell you what you can add to water for easy-to-peel hard-boiled eggs.

Let's get started by looking inside an egg carton. What, exactly, is the difference between brown and white eggs? The answer is only a cluck and a click away.