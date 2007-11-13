Baking Powder Questions

A. Baking soda and baking powder are both leavening agents used in baked goods. Their properties are slightly different, so one should not be substituted for another.

Baking soda is an alkali. When it's combined with an acidic ingredient such as buttermilk, honey, or lemon juice, carbon dioxide is produced, which causes dough or batter to rise. You may have noticed that most recipes call for baking soda to be mixed with dry ingredients before stirring in any liquids. This is because baking soda reacts immediately to moisture.

Baking powder is a combination of baking soda; an acid, such as cream of tartar; and a moisture-absorbing agent like cornstarch. Unlike baking soda, baking powder does not need an acidic ingredient to work.

If you run out of baking powder, use the following conversion: For 1 teaspoon of baking powder, substitute 1/4 teaspoon baking soda plus 5/8 teaspoon cream of tartar. Otherwise, use 1/4 teaspoon baking soda plus 1/2 cup buttermilk and reduce the liquid in the recipe by 1/2 cup.