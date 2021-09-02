If You're Not Baking With Mayonnaise, You Should Be

Chocolate chip cookies. You'll find all types of tweaks to chocolate chip cookies if you scour the internet. Some chefs swear by adding half a banana to the batter while others say brown sugar is the secret. But look for a recipe that uses mayonnaise instead of butter for crispier, more flavorful cookies. The extra oil can also help prevent the bottoms from getting burned to the baking sheet.

Chocolate cake. Sure, telling guests you put half a cup of mayonnaise in your homemade chocolate cak e may raise some eyebrows, but it'll also score high points for taste. Swap it for oil, as mayo gives your cake a creamy consistency while also lending a bit of extra flavor and creaminess you won't get from store-brand vegetable oil.

Quiche. Try adding a few tablespoons of mayonnaise to your favorite quiche recipe. The extra bit of acid from the mayo will add an extra tanginess to the flavor and help it from drying out (which could be the reason your quiche is coming out of the oven a little too flat).

3-ingredient dinner rolls. You read that right. You can make quick-and-easy rolls with just 2 cups of self-rising flour, 1 cup of milk and 3 heaping tablespoons of mayonnaise. Mix it all together until just moistened and bake in muffin tins at 375 degrees for about 15 minutes. Voila. Homemade dinner rolls.

Grilled cheese. OK, so technically it's not baking, but who doesn't love a good grilled cheese? And most of us probably put butter on ours so we can achieve a crispy crust. Next time brush the bread with a light layer of mayo instead; the oil from the mayo will give the bread a crunchy texture, while it also keeps it moist.

Bread. Baking bread had a moment during 2020's stay-at-home orders, so whether you're a pro at yeast breads or prefer quick breads like Freeman's Bananas Foster Bread (recipe below), try them all with mayo. The baking powder and acid react slowly as the dough heats up, unlike when the dough is mixed with just baking soda.

" " Cookbook author Ashley Strickland Freeman says the trick to her Bananas Foster Bread, which is made with Duke's Mayonnaise, is to let the bananas get so ripe that you think you have to throw them out. Photography by Mary Britton Senseney