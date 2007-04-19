" " Chicken is ideal for a quick and delicious meal, like this tasty Greek chicken dish. istetiana / Getty Images

Chicken is highly regarded by cooks for its widespread appeal and numerous advantages. Economical, versatile, and readily available, chicken is the perfect ingredient for easy, everyday recipes, as well as for entertaining. It also stars in thousands of sought-after ethnic and regional recipes -- from Chicken Marsala, Chicken Parmesan, chicken enchiladas, and sesame chicken, to chicken fried steak, chicken and dumplings, and even beer can chicken.

Chicken boasts a positive nutritional profile as well. It is high in protein, low in fat and cholesterol, and contains zero carbs, making it a winning choice for healthy eating.

Advertisement

In order to enjoy chicken at its best, you'll want to take care not only when cooking chicken but also when purchasing and preparing it. The following articles will help:

Chicken Safety

How to Cut Up Chicken

How to Cook Chicken

There are a number of different ways to cook chicken, and all of these methods bring out different qualities of the chicken. For example, baking retains the natural juices of the chicken, while browning chicken keeps it consistent on both sides. In this article, we'll show you our favorite methods for cooking chicken.

Grilling Chicken

Grilling tends to give a smoky deliciousness to chicken. What's more, grilling keeps the mess outside and out of the kitchen, making cleanup much easier. Find tips in this article on the various ways to grill chicken, from grilling chicken quarters, halves, or thighs to grilling chicken slices on skewers.

Preparing Chicken

There are literally hundreds of ways of preparing chicken. In this article, we'll cover the most common methods. For example, you can coat a chicken in batter or in more delicate wrappings, such as seasoned flour. You can also use crushed nuts to give the chicken a more crunchy feel. Flattening gives the chicken a consistent thickness to promote even cooking.

Not what you're looking for? Try these:

Chicken Recipes : Chicken is a very versatile food that can take on a variety of different flavors and be used in all kinds of dishes. Find some suggestions on our Chicken Recipes page.

Cooking : Learn the ins and outs of some basic cooking techniques in this helpful article.