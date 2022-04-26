What's the Difference Between Instant and Active Dry Yeasts?

So now that you know the difference, what happens if your recipe calls for one type of yeast, but you have only the other on hand? Can you substitute? Yes, you can, but there are a few things to keep in mind.

If you have only instant yeast on hand but your recipe calls for active yeast, you want to skip the proofing step — combining the yeast in warm water to dissolve the granules — and mix the yeast directly with the dry ingredients. But first reduce the amount of yeast by 25 percent. You still need to add the water meant for activating the yeast to your liquid ingredients even though you won't be using it to proof to ensure consistency.

Substituting active yeast for instant yeast you'll want to do the opposite. First, you have to increase the amount of active yeast your recipe calls for by 25 percent. So if your recipe calls for 1 tablespoon of instant yeast, you'll need 1.25 tablespoons of active yeast. Plus, you'll need to proof the active yeast first to begin the fermentation process and ensure it's alive.

For the majority of recipes, you can use these yeasts interchangeably without any issues. Just be aware that rising times may vary from what the recipe states and the flavor may vary slightly too. And the longer the dough rises, there will be more nuances in flavor.

Now That's Interesting If you're feeling adventurous enough in the kitchen, you can create your own yeast with two simple ingredients. Yup, that's right. Combine equal amounts of water and flour in a bowl, loosely cover it and give it time to ferment. You'll add flour and water twice a day for about a week before you can use your yeast, also referred to as a starter, to bake a loaf of bread!