Dutch Ovens Can Cook Everything From Bread to Brisket, Deliciously

So that brings us to the question, why do you need a Dutch oven? Well first, probably any chef will tell you that you can cook almost anything in one.

"They don't heat up your kitchen like an oven," says Ed Harris, chef and winner of the Food Network season four of "Chopped, Turbot Powered." "I use mine to make vegan chili with pasta, vegan paella and African-style roasted potatoes."

Because of its heavy weight, a Dutch oven is ideal for soups or sauces that require an all-day simmer. "If you cook items like stews and roasts, having a Dutch oven is great," Harris says.

But the uses don't end there. You can also prepare sauces like Bolognese or even casseroles. These versatile pots are also ideal for long braises in the oven — think short ribs or lamb shanks. And even a simple roasted chicken will come out crispier and tastier when cooked in a Dutch oven because it allows the bird to be roasted from all sides at the same time — something you can't achieve using a broiler pan. You can even test your bread-baking ability and bake a no-knead bread in less than two hours.

And because the Dutch oven is so heavy with especially thick walls, it's perfect for someone living in a small space. Not only does it retain heat, but it conducts it, too.

" " Homemade, no-kneed rustic bread can easily be made in a Dutch oven. Katrin Ray Shumakov/Getty Images