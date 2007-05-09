How to Roast Meat

Try It!

If you crave the basic satisfaction of meat-and-potatoes home cooking, you're likely to be yearning for a juicy, fragrant, flavorful roast just out of the oven. There's nothing quite like it for making a meal feel like an occasion. That's probably the reason roasts are the focal point for holiday feasts and celebrations around the world and why we crave them.

To help you make the most of your roasts, we've compiled a basic roasting guide, plus more specific techniques for several of the most

popular types of roasts. Some of these roasts include prime rib, roast leg of lamb, and bone-in ham. We'll start with basic information on roasting.









This basic method for roasting is especially good for large cuts of meat, such as roasts and hams. Be sure that meat is at least 2 inches thick.



When working with meat for roasting, be sure to place the meat, fat side up, on a rack in an open roaster. Do not add water. Insert a meat thermometer into thickest part of roast.





Place meat, fat side up,

on an open roaster.



Place the roaster in the oven and roast in the oven at 300°F to 350°F until the meat thermometer registers 10°F below the desired doneness.



Allow the meat to stand for 15 minutes before carving. The roasting timetable on the final page of this article will help you determine approximate roasting times.





Allow meat to stand before carving.





Now let's get more specific, with tips on roasting prime rib in the next section.

