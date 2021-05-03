Monkfish May Be Ugly, But They Sure Taste Delicious

While monkfish might not be known for its good looks, it is known for its delicious flavor and lobster-like texture.

"Many people will tell you it's the poor man's lobster, and I see what they're saying. Monkfish has a particular springiness to it that's similar," says Brandon Chavannes, executive chef at The Betty in Atlanta. "In my mind, however, monkfish is more like a grassier tasting grouper."

Depending on your region, you can find monkfish filets at your typical grocery store. But if you can visit your local fishmonger or farmers market, that's ideal, as this fish is often difficult to clean and is best left to a pro. When selecting filets, monkfish should be pearlescent white with a faint pink hue.

"Monkfish is one of those fish that can be intimidating to buy whole and butcher," says chef Adam Evans of Birmingham's Automatic Seafood and Oysters. He recommends buying filets with the bone in them if you can. Otherwise, deboned filets are the way to go. "I really do like to cook monkfish on the bone since it cooks more evenly and produces a better result," he says.

Thanks to its mild taste and slight sweetness, Evans finds monkfish versatile and easy to cook with. He says he thinks it does have the texture of lobster, which "makes it really special."

" " When a monkfish is gutted and fileted, the tail is pretty much all that's left and eaten. Daniela White Images/Getty Images