What's the Fastest Way to Thaw a Frozen Turkey?

By: Thorin Klosowski  |  Updated: Nov 11, 2022
Butterball turkeys
Costco sells Butterball turkeys two days before Thanksgiving. Paul J.Richards/AFP/Getty Images

Every Thanksgiving, thousands of Americans attempt to cook their first turkey. These same people quickly realize it takes a heck of a lot more work to thaw that frozen turkey than they probably planned.

It's not as simple as just letting the bird sit on the counter for a while. If you thaw a frozen turkey incorrectly, bacteria will grow. That's because bacteria grow rapidly in temperatures ranging between 40 degrees and 140 degrees Fahrenheit (4.4 degrees and 60 degrees Celsius). This temperature range is known as the danger zone. If you're thawing your turkey on the kitchen counter, the outside of the bird will reach those temperatures fast, but the inside will still be frozen solid.

Instead, the optimal temperature for thawing a turkey is around 39 degrees Fahrenheit (3.8 degrees Celsius). Assuming you don't want to give your guests food poisoning, there are two safe ways to thaw a turkey: in the refrigerator or in cold water.

Contents
  1. How to Thaw a Turkey in the Fridge
  2. How to Thaw a Turkey in Ice Water
  3. Can You Cook a Frozen Turkey?
  4. How Long Does It Take to Cook a Turkey?

How to Thaw a Turkey in the Fridge

If you have a few days to spare before you have to cook your turkey, the safest way to thaw it is in your refrigerator. Defrosting a turkey out in the refrigerator can be handy because you can leave it there until it's ready to cook — just don't leave it in its thawed state for more than one or two days.

All you need to do is keep the turkey in its original wrapping and then put it in a pan to catch the moisture. Be sure to allow 24 hours of thawing time for every 5 pounds (2 kilograms) of turkey.

How long it takes to thaw a turkey in the fridge:

  • 8 to 12 pounds (3 to 5 kilograms): 1 to 2 days
  • 12 to 16 pounds (5 to 7 kilograms): 2 to 3 days
  • 16 to 20 pounds (7 to 9 kilograms): 3 to 4 days
  • 20 to 24 pounds (9 to 10 kilograms): 4 to 5 days

How to Thaw a Turkey in Ice Water

If you don't have that much time to spare, defrosting you turkey in cold water is a good Plan B.

All you have to do is immerse your packaged turkey in ice-cold water. Be sure to change the water every 30 minutes to keep it ice-cold. You want to allow about 30 minutes of thawing time per pound (.4 kilograms) of turkey.

How long it takes to thaw a turkey in cold water:

  • 8 to 12 pounds (3 to 5 kilograms): 4 to 6 hours
  • 12 to 16 pounds (5 to 7 kilograms): 6 to 8 hours
  • 16 to 20 pounds (7 to 9 kilograms): 8 to 10 hours
  • 20 to 24 pounds (9 to 10 kilograms): 10 to 12 hours

Can You Cook a Frozen Turkey?

If you've managed to forget to thaw your turkey entirely, you still have an option, even on Thanksgiving Day. The USDA says it's safe to roast a completely frozen turkey. And here's the kicker — it might actually be safer because there are no uncooked juices that can contaminate your kitchen and prep area.

You'll need to roast it considerably longer than you would if you'd defrosted it — about five hours at 325 degrees Fahrenheit (162 degrees Celsius) for a 12- to 14-pound (5- to 6-kilogram) turkey to get it to the recommended internal temperature of 165 Fahrenheit (73 degrees Celsius).

Safety note: You cannot fry a frozen turkey. Putting a frozen turkey into the fryer is extremely dangerous. If you drop a frozen turkey into a vat of hot oil, the ice changes to steam and expands to 1,700 times its original volume. That will make the oil to spill over and in an instant you can have an explosion.

How Long Does It Take to Cook a Turkey?

To prepare the turkey for roasting (or frying) pull out the giblets and rinse the turkey inside and out. Pat it dry and don't forget to wash your hands and anything in the kitchen that has come in contact with the raw turkey.

Season your turkey how you normally do and it's ready to go in the oven. How long it takes to roast a turkey at 350 degrees Fahrenheit (176 Celsius) depends on the size of your turkey and how well calibrated your oven's temperature is.

Just keep in mind the best way to determine whether it's truly done is to use a meat thermometer. Once the thermometer registers 165 degrees Fahrenheit (73 degrees Celsius) in the thickest part of the turkey, you can remove it from the oven. Let it rest for about 20 minutes and then carve away.

Note: The general rule of thumb is to roast an unstuffed turkey for about 13 minutes per pound. A stuffed turkey will take longer to cook, which means it is likely to dry out. So it's better to cook your stuffing or dressing separately.

  • 8 to 12 pounds (3 to 5 kilograms): 1 3/4 to 3 hours
  • 12 to 16 pounds (5 to 7 kilograms): 3 to 3 3/4 hours
  • 16 to 20 pounds (7 to 9 kilograms): 3 3/4 to 4 1/4 hours
  • 20 to 24 pounds (9 to 10 kilograms): 4 1/4 to 5 1/4 hours

Originally Published: Nov 15, 2017

Thaw Frozen Turkey FAQ

How long does it take to thaw a 12 pound turkey?
One to two days in the refrigerator.
How long can you leave a turkey on the counter to thaw?
You can't defrost a turkey on the counter, as it needs to defrost at around 39 degrees Fahrenheit (3.8 degrees Celsius). Bacteria will grow rapidly in temperatures ranging between 40 degrees and 140 degrees Fahrenheit (4.4 degrees and 60 degrees Celsius). This temperature range is known as the danger zone.
Is it safe to cook a frozen turkey?
Yes. It is safe to roast a frozen turkey but not fry one.
How long does it take to cook a frozen turkey?
You'll need to roast it considerably longer than you would if you'd defrosted it — about five hours at 325 degrees Fahrenheit (162 degrees Celsius) for a 12 to 14 pound (5 to 6 kilogram) turkey to get it to the recommended internal temperature of 165 Fahrenheit (73 degrees Celsius).
How do you thaw a frozen turkey in less than 24 hours?
If you don't have much time to spare, thawing a turkey in cold water is the best option. Immerse your packaged turkey in ice-cold water and be sure to change the water every 30 minutes to keep it cold. You want to allow about 30 minutes of thawing time per pound (.4 kilograms) of turkey.

