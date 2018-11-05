How to Deep Fry a Turkey

" " Be sure to maintain a temperature of 350 degrees Fahrenheit the entire time; otherwise you're just boiling your turkey in oil. Jeff Wandasiewicz/USED UNDER CREATIVE COMMONS CC BY-ND 2.0

Remove the turkey from the refrigerator, place it in a clean aluminum pan and let it sit at room temperature for 30 to 60 minutes. This will help the turkey cook faster and more evenly.

Meanwhile, set up your fryer according to the manufacturer's instructions. Add your oil just to the fill line you marked previously. Follow the instructions for bringing the oil up to the proper frying temperature, 350 degrees Fahrenheit (176 degrees Celsius). (Peanut oil, corn oil, canola oil, cottonseed oil, safflower oil, soybean oil and sunflower oil are all good options.)

Very slowly submerge the turkey in the hot oil, about a quarter of the bird at a time, and wait 1-2 minutes between each step. Lowering the turkey slowly allows the oil to better maintain the proper frying temperature. Remember, the cool bird lowers the oil's temperature, so give the oil time to heat up. If you submerge the turkey too fast, the temperature of the oil may drop below frying temp, and then you'll just be boiling the turkey in oil. Frying seals in the juices; boiling releases juices.

Fry the turkey for about 3 to 3 1/2 minutes per pound, until the internal temperature is 160 degrees Fahrenheit (71 degrees Celsius). The USDA instructs you to cook poultry to 165 degrees Fahrenheit (73 degrees Celsius), but when you take your turkey out at 160 degrees, it will continue to cook from the residual heat — a phenomenon that chefs call "carry over cooking." If you leave the turkey in the oil until it reaches 165 degrees, it will continue cooking and reach a final temp of 170 degrees Fahrenheit (76 degrees Celsius) or higher, and then the turkey will be dry.

Remove the turkey from the fryer and transfer it to a clean aluminum roasting pan to allow it to drain. The moments after your turkey comes out of the fryer are a good opportunity to add extra flavor; a lot of cooks like to sprinkle a dry rub on the bird at this point.